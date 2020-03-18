To our patients and their families:
In light of the current national concern of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, a more severe form of coronavirus, we wanted to keep you informed on the steps we are taking as a home health and hospice agency to keep our staff and patients safe. Our mission is, and always has been, to care for those in need in our community.
With the safety of our patients, clients and staff as our top priority, we continue to monitor the situation closely following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Vermont Department of Health (VDH).
While we focus on providing the home care visits our patients need, you may notice when calling to schedule or confirm visits, your clinicians will ask specific questions about any new symptoms you may be experiencing or if you have been in contact with people who have recently traveled internationally.
We understand that the frequent asking regarding your social contacts may seem excessive or intrusive; we are doing this as a means of preventive measures to better care and determine visit needs for you.
We appreciate your patience and understanding.
All of our staff have been asked to remain home if they are exhibiting signs of illness. This may result in your normal visit times being disrupted to accommodate staffing availability.
We ask that you notify us if you are not feeling well in order to take precautions to keep you and the staff safe.
This situation continues to change daily and we are monitoring what changes we must make to keep our staff healthy and our patients on their goal of recovery and well-being.
For ongoing information please go to: https://www.healthvermont.gov/ – https://www.cdc.gov/ – http://bit.ly/VNACORONA
Ronald J. Cioffi, RN
Executive Director
Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice of the Southwest Region
