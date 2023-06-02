Volunteers praised

On May 26, the General Electric Veteran’s Network provided 80+ volunteers for a work day at the historic Rutland West Street Cemetery. Roseanna LaCross did an outstanding job coordinating the event, which included a substantial barbecue for all the people present.
This enthusiastic GE group brought their own equipment and cleaned the majority of the old marble markers in the cemetery. They repaired more than 20 broken monuments and straightened dozens of stones. Several GE volunteers also placed flags on every veteran’s grave for Memorial Day. They removed several truckloads of nuisance brush and several years of accumulated leaf debris. The network also paid for, and installed, a solar light for the Rutland veteran’s memorial flagpole located in the front of the cemetery.
The Vermont Old Cemetery Association volunteers were present to help supervise the monument repair work and the Ann Story Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, were on site to handout flag pins to all the volunteers.
A big thank-you to Recreation Director of Parks, Grounds and Facilities Tyler Dahlin and his crew who had to put in extra duty to clean up unanticipated truckloads of brush and leaves on a holiday weekend.
The city is fortunate to have volunteers of this caliber willing to work on a Friday in such a unique venue for the city of Rutland. I want to personally thank each and every volunteer for their efforts.
Rutland City Cemetery Commissioner
