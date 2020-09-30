Having just received my “Vote by Mail" package today, and going through the instructions carefully, some questions arose. If anyone knows the answer to any of these, please post in your local paper, or perhaps call in to your local radio or TV station. It is easy to imagine that others have thought of the same or similar questions.
What does the number signify that is located on the upper left corner of the ballot, just above the name of the voting district (such as - Burlington, Rutland City, Springfield, Athens, Berlin, etc.)?
Will this ballot be counted by machine or by hand?
If the ballot is not mailed to the town clerk or taken to the polls (not filled out), what is the advice, if any, for destruction of the ballot by the recipient. If destroyed, will that action invalidate the recipient’s vote at the polls?
Is this the identical ballot one would receive at the polls?
How is it possible to “certify” that the voter has not been “influenced,” since no mention of possible influence sources are specified in the instruction outside of those who are “authorized” or “have observed” the marking of the ballot? There are innumerable outside influence sources - it appears to be an open-ended situation to which no one could certify.
Will signatures on the “certification” be validated by machine or by “eye?” If by machine, what degree of accuracy is anticipated? If by “eye,” what training have the people involved completed?
When the Vermont Legislature authorized the Vote by Mail process, how much money, if any, and from what source, was allocated for its implementation?
When is the deadline, if any, for the counting of these votes and the final winners of this election be “certified” by the Vermont Secretary of State?
Brant Duffy
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.