City of Rutland voters, I am seeking your vote for a one-year term as Rutland City alderman. I have served for over 35 years within Rutland County on various boards:
Pittsford: Representative to Rutland County Solid Waste District and Rutland County Planning Commission.
Bennington Rutland Opportunity Council: Representative for 13 towns here in Rutland County as their low-income representative on the BROC board.
Department of Corrections: Representative on Reparative Justice Board and volunteer as a recreation aide at Marble Valley Correctional Center.
I also received a Hometown Hero Award for saving the lives of a mother, father and toddler from an apartment fire here in Rutland City.
I have volunteered my time over the years. I also have been an outspoken person within the past few years with former issues that needed addressing here within Rutland City.
I seek your vote and support at the voting poll on election day.
Dan White
Rutland
