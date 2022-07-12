If there is no faith in government, it is impossible to govern.
That statement gives us reason to question what our elected officials are doing while they are supposed to be doing what they were elected to do?
Nothing … that has to do with us, the electorate, faith in our government.
For it seems our elected officials’ only goals are to remain elected officials, a faith they bow down to every day.
Given that, it is our duty, because they have sold out theirs, to remove them from office, and never elect them to office. This requires each and every one of us to have faith in our vote and to vote faithfully.
William Gay
Montpelier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.