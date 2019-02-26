I'm writing in support of David Allaire's re-election as mayor of Rutland City.
I've been working to rebuild a regional agriculture economy for most of my adult life and I've found that most people are unable to view agriculture as an economic driver. That has not been the case with the mayor, who has been a longtime supporter of the local farm and food movement. He helped expand the farmers market and has supported creative agricultural initiatives in Rutland over a long period of time.
From his days as an alderman to his time as mayor, he has been thinking outside the box on the economic future of Rutland and has embraced the fact that food and agriculture will be an important part of that future. Realizing the economic value of restoring historical agricultural markets in New York City and Boston are one example example of thinking outside the box. The mayor was one of the early supporters of the Vermont Farmers Food Center that has become a gemstone in the city.
I have found the mayor to be approachable and thoughtful about new potential projects and I believe he has helped move the conversation about agriculture and food being a valuable, viable and sustainable part of Rutland's economic future forward. Voting is an expression of your values and beliefs, and an opportunity to influence the future of your children and your community. I hope that you will consider the good work of Mayor Allaire in your decision on Town Meeting Day.
Greg Cox
West Rutland
