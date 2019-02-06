Rutland City voters have significant choices for Board of Aldermen this March. We have some incumbents and some newcomers. Some represent special interests or viewpoints more than others, so it’s worth paying attention to the slate. As the city’s former treasurer, I know it is essential to have board members who can understand the budget and its impact on citizens.
One newcomer who deserves our vote is Beth Fleck. She is a downtown business owner who understands that the tax burden is a roadblock to Rutland’s economic growth. She also understands government’s role in providing essential services, such as public safety and robust infrastructure. She is a good communicator and a rescuer of dogs — Beth has both a big heart and good business sense. She is a younger community leader to whom the torch could, and should, be passed.
Wendy Wilton
Rutland
