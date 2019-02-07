It is with pleasure and optimism that I announce my support of Joe Mark’s candidacy for a one-year seat on the Town of Castleton Select Board.
Joe will bring a lifetime of management and administrative experience to the board along with a strong commitment to civility and cooperation. His career as dean of students and then academic dean for 28 years at Castleton State College has provided him with the financial and strategic planning skills that will undoubtedly prove essential as we work together to bring our town to the next level. Now that the town’s major infrastructure needs have been replaced with modern facilities, it is time to make this town more attractive for new businesses and new families moving into the area. Joe Mark has expressed his commitment to being a member of the team dedicated to making this happen.
Since retiring in 2012, Joe has been giving back to our community in many ways. He feels that, as a member of our Select Board, he can continue that contribution and help our town thrive. I am looking forward to working with him in the coming year and encourage you to support him, as well.
Richard Combs
Castleton
