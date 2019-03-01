I am writing to voice my support for Matthew Reveal for alderman of the City of Rutland. Matt has grown up in Rutland and sees the value of the community, raising his family here, owning his business here and investing in his family’s future here. A few of the things that I admire about Matt, and which I believe will make him a great alderman: his loyalty to the people and the efforts that he has committed too; his ability to think through an issue, not just see the surface, but look deep and understand what is really involved; his business background and commitment to fiscal responsibility. We live in a wonderful community, and we need strong people to provide good leadership to keep Rutland on a good course. Please vote for Matt Reveal, alderman of the City of Rutland.
Claus Bartenstein
Rutland
