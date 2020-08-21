A joke going around has Vladimir Putin as the real GOP candidate for president and Donald Trump, his running mate. But in light of the report Senate Republicans (yes, Republicans) issued several days ago, the joke has more truth to it than not. The report says unquestionably the 2016 Trump campaign committee, and other Trump affiliates, were colluding with Moscow and were doing Vladimir Putin’s bidding. Remember, I said the report was issued by Senate Republicans, not Democrats, although Democrats had input into the report.
I don’t know what you believe, but in the age in which I grew up, that kind of activity landed people in jail charged with treason.
But there are people who will ignore that report and will vote for the Trump/Pence ticket in the belief they are exercising their right to vote for anybody they want to lead this country, even if the Senate says that person is Vladimir Putin.
Craig Tomkinson
Belmont
