I am writing in support of Rebecca Mattis for re-election to Rutland [City] Board of Aldermen. In all my interactions with Rebecca, she is a person of thoughtful and even self-sacrificial pursuit of the common good. She recently facilitated and taught a multi-week course in non-violent communication, which aimed to help us participate in respectful conversations around even some of our most hot-button topics — how helpful and timely. She volunteers with the organization 350Vermont toward finding positive solutions for our local and world climate crisis. Also, and significantly, she works for a local bookstore, one of the anchor downtown businesses in Rutland, which contributes gently but mightily to our quality of life in Rutland County.
Rebecca’s daily mission seems to be making lives better and community stronger in Rutland and Vermont, and I am glad she’s willing to give her time and effort to be on the Board of Aldermen.
Terry Hanley
Castleton
