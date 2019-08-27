I was born in Vermont and still have family there, though I recently moved to New Hampshire. I see from reading your paper online that the 2020 election is clearly on everyone's mind. I thought I would share some thoughts as a young person looking forward to raising a family in safety and prosperity, whether it be in New Hampshire or Vermont.
As patriotic Americans, it is for us to decide what is best for our families and our country. First on the list, for me, is the most basic requirement: safety. If you can’t protect yourself, all other rights are useless. President Trump has taken a firm stance on the side of the Second Amendment. That is a big plus for many young adults, myself included, as most Democratic candidates would prefer to tout gun control rather than sit down with Republicans and address bipartisan solutions that would really work.
The truth is important to me, and my generation. The Democrats seem to spend every waking hour calling Trump a fascist, misogynist, racist, xenophobe or a Nazi. To a person who values honesty, this should be abhorrent. There is little to no evidence Donald Trump is any of these things, yet every day we scroll through the news and see at least four different national news articles accusing him of personifying these ideologies, which renders those words utterly meaningless. Martin Luther King Jr. would be appalled to see how this has evolved.
Safety and truth: This is why Trump will have my vote in 2020.
Elias R. Larrabee
Gilmanton Iron Works, New Hampshire
