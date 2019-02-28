On Town Meeting Day, Wonderfeet Kids' Museum is on the ballots in Rutland City, Rutland Town, West Rutland, Chittenden and Mendon, seeking funding for the museum. Those who have walked through the doors of the museum even for a few minutes know of its “magic” and why it is so special to Rutland County. For those who don’t know about the museum, here is a brief snapshot:
Wonderfeet is vital to the young families throughout our community. A quick visit to Wonderfeet’s calendar shows the museum’s activity throughout the year beyond opening our doors on Center Street. We work with our community partners to keep Rutland a vibrant, exciting place to live and work.
Wonderfeet is a wonderful resource for our public schools, offering programming to every elementary school in Rutland County. We also have a successful in-museum program for homeschooled students. In essence, Wonderfeet’s “footprint” is all over Rutland County.
Wonderfeet is here for all children in our community, including the most vulnerable. We offer free and reduced cost admission so that our doors are open for everyone.
Our vision says it all: We play and learn together to build a more vibrant community. We now ask the community for your support in this partnership, through your vote for Wonderfeet funding when you complete your town's ballot. Help us keep the magic coming for all of Rutland County.
Francesca Bove
Wonderfeet Kids' Museum Board of Directors vice president
Rutland
