This letter is long overdue. I would like to publicly thank the 500-plus voters in the Mill River district for signing our petition to put the Black Lives Matter/Pride flag issue to a public vote.
As most know, that request was denied by the MR School Board, but the issue remains alive and we are still working to overturn that decision. Again, thank you, voters, for standing up for a referendum vote.
Art Peterson
Clarendon
