I was happy to see the BOA agreed to put Mayor Allaire's $5M street and sidewalk repair item on the March 3 ballot, that is, until DPW Commissioner Wennberg decided not to supply the public with a list of streets he deemed in line for repair.
It is our money and we deserve to know more detail as to where, what (paving, city pipes, bridge work, curbing and sidewalks) will be done beforehand and how far the money will stretch as each item alone carries a high price tag, and why the public shouldn't have more info before we sign on the dotted line.
Let's not have another Fathom fiasco. Please join me in voting "no" on the Article 1 bond.
Nicole Breton
Rutland City
