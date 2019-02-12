Dear fellow Vermonters:
We must stand for truth and for what is right. All abortion law has two faulty foundations.
1. That life doesn’t begin at conception — that the intrinsic value of the embryo, fetus and infant within the womb is what another human being — the mother and society — places on him or her, rather than the unalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness given to us by our creator, God.
2. According to our Constitution, Congress is charged with the creating and passage of laws. However, Roe v. Wade came into law by a court decision and was, therefore, unconstitutional. Courts are to enforce the original intention of the law — not create law.
If infants can have surgery in the mother’s womb, they are obviously a separate person. Let’s stop the insanity. It’s a human being, not a blob or a mass of tissue but the most vulnerable humans in our society.
If the blood of Abel cried out from the ground to God after Cain murdered his brother, one can only imagine the cacophony of cries reaching God's ears in our day. We will not escape if we do not repent.
Tell the House Human Services Committee 'no' to H.57 and any broadening of abortion rights. I would support a bill that states that life begins at conception and that the unborn’s life is protected by our Constitution: jtucker@leg.state.vt.us; apugh@leg.state.vt.us; fmcfaun@leg.state.vt.us; shaas@leg.state.vt.us; jbrumstead@leg.state.vt.us; jgregoire@leg.state.vt.us; Inicoll@leg.state.vt.us; Dnoyes@leg.state.vt.us; kpajala@leg.state.vt.us; mredmond@leg.state.vt.us; crosenquist@leg.state.vt.us; twood@leg.state.vt.us.
Passionately,
Wendy Bucchieri
Arlington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.