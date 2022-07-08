The letters to the editor by the fear-mongering Democrats have started. I fail to understand what people don’t understand about abortion not being a part of the U.S. Constitution. It amuses me that some groups are using the phrase Ruth Sent Us. RGB did not agree with the original opinion and believed it to be unconstitutional.
Abortion is and will remain legal in Vermont. No one is coming after anyone’s marriage or relationships. They are, however, coming after your religion, your children, your freedom and your beliefs. And they are insisting you conform to their beliefs.
Let us focus on the issues, people. Do you like what is happening in our country? Do you like that people are being canceled and freedom of speech is being taken away because they don’t agree with the direction in which this country is going? Do you like that schools are overreaching and teaching your children about CRT and sex? Do you like the high prices of fuel? The high prices and shortages of food? Inflation and recession, we haven’t seen anything yet, it’s just getting started. Do you like the fact our state and federal resources are being spent on hundreds of thousands of people invading our southern border when the American people are suffering?
If you like these things, keep voting Democrat; if you are looking for change, energy independence, true freedom and a better chance for opportunity and economic prosperity, please vote Republican at the state and federal level.
Lorena R. Laprade
Barre
