Whichever political party is in power at any given time, I hope we can all agree we want those in power to protect and support our country and our families. Both parties have done things to enhance and to protect us and our democracy. Both parties are guilty of mistakes and corruption that endanger us and our democracy. There's plenty of blame and praise to spread around.
But what about us? Democracy is a government of the people by the people. We are the ultimate authority. The buck stops with us. What are our responsibilities?
Vote — Voting is a cornerstone of our democracy, but rules change, and there is a lot of inaccurate information about how to vote. Reliably check your registration here: www.voterparticipation.org/my-voter-info/# online.
Research before you vote — I support leaders who want to make things better for my family. So, who voted for the Inflation Reduction Act? See “Legislative history” in en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Inflation_Reduction_Act_of_2022 online. In the House and the Senate, every Democrat voted for it, and every Republican voted against it.
Vote for priorities that help families — This Nov. 8, we want to vote for leaders who will address big problems. So why so much focus on attacking LGBTQ people, banning books and restricting health care?
I'm voting blue. How about you?
