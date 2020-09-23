McConnell, Trump and William Barr: Triumvirate is what they are. Unlawful governance (so dark) is how they choose to leave their mark (like boys who write their names in snow). This loathsome threesome has to go.
McConnell's Senate won't agree to money it begrudges. And Moscow Mitch's legacy? Install 200 judges. So now that RBG is dead, he'll swiftly move to brand the highest court as ultra-right conservatives demand.
The man beneath the MAGA hat, his wagging tongue is forked. Whenever someone crosses Trump, he's quick to yell, "You're borked!" "Four more years" his base crowds claim. In truth, he's lusting after eight. Ever more/never enough, The Donald is a true ingrate.
A.G. Barr applied to be the president's Roy Cohn. To Bill, the job's to prop up Trump (this can't be overblown). As Donald's fixer, William sees that chaos seeds are sown (sooo like McCarthy and Roy Cohn, and also Roger Stone).
The three of them (The Mighty Three), now have a vice-like grip on governmental policy (The Mighty's "power trip"). Behind the curtain lies their strength, their fortress of redoubt. With "four more years" the country's sunk. We've got to vote them out!
Susan Leach
Rutland
