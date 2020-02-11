A recent mailing concerning the proposed school bond in the Slate Valley School District raises a serious question.
After spending 40 years in education (including 13 as superintendent in the Addison-Rutland Supervisory Union), I have, to this point, chosen not to comment about school issues and not to criticize decisions made since I retired.
However, I believe someone should speak up now — even at the risk of being criticized. In short, those affecting education (including board members and administrators) should be competent, confident and caring. In this instance, I have no reason to believe they are not competent and confident, but I wonder about caring.
Of course, they care about youngsters, as I do, but what about our aging population and especially, those (not just the elderly) who already have trouble paying taxes? I believe citizens should pay for making certain the schools are clean and healthy, but this is not the time for new facilities, such as a middle school component.
In Fair Haven, citizens recently passed a water bond. I'm told few people voted. Our democratic system is in enough trouble as it is without hurtful economic decisions locally.
By the way, important (but limited) financial information is shown on the black section of the mailing. It is in tiny print and about impossible to read.
In conclusion, I ask the board and administration to propose whatever is needed in terms of health and safety for the youngsters — at the same time showing respect for the taxpayers.
Ray Pentkowski
Fair Haven
