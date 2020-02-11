I would like Rutland City voters to support funding in the amount of $10,000 for the Vermont Center for Independent Living (VCIL) at our March 3 election. VCIL is a nonprofit organization that helps people with disabilities. One of their services I have direct experience with is Meals on Wheels. VCIL helps coordinate the Meals on Wheels program for people with disabilities who are under 60 years of age in Rutland. This is a very worthwhile program I took part in for a number of months, while I was recovering from surgery.
VCIL also coordinates other services for people with disabilities. They are also a great resource I have used on a number of occasions. A program I have heard great things about is VCIL's Home Access Program that helps people install ramps and make bathroom modifications enabling people with disabilities to continue to live at home.
Another item I would like the voters to support is the $5 million bond for street paving and sidewalk repair. As anyone who drives the streets of Rutland knows, the streets are an absolute mess. This past summer, East Street was paved and it is greatly appreciated. You might say, $5 million, we can’t afford that. However, I believe we can't afford not to do it. If we delay fixing our roads and sidewalks, the cost of car maintenance goes up. Five million dollars will not fix all the road and sidewalk problems, but it is a start. This sidewalk work will also improve pedestrian safety, especially for those individuals who use assistive devices, such as wheel chairs, walkers and canes.
I hope you will consider voting 'yes' on these two worthy causes.
Thank you,
Ron Hemenway
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.