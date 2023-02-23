The Castleton Community Seniors extend a sincere thank you to the voters of Castleton, Fair Haven and Hubbardton for their continued support of our senior and disabled transportation program, senior meal site, health and fitness activities, and numerous other educational and recreational programs and services for the community.
This past year, our Elderly and Disabled Transportation program provided 1,459 rides for essential doctor appointments, physical therapy and food shopping. The program helps prevent social isolation for many older adults and is a vital link to the outside world.
The Castleton Community Seniors served 1,459 congregate meals at the center and helped to distribute 6,525 home-delivered meals through the Meals on Wheels program. In addition to providing healthy, nutritious hot meals, the Senior Meals program offers an important socialization opportunity.
In addition to nine Wellness Classes, we offer eight different group activities that provide opportunities for socialization, a key element in reducing loneliness and depression for older adults.
Castleton, Hubbardton and Fair Haven residents, please vote "yes" at the polls on Tuesday, March 7, to support the valuable Castleton Community Seniors programs and services. If you cannot vote in person, be sure to call your town office and request an absentee ballot. Thank you.
Castleton Community Seniors director
