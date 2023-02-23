The Castleton Community Seniors extend a sincere thank you to the voters of Castleton, Fair Haven and Hubbardton for their continued support of our senior and disabled transportation program, senior meal site, health and fitness activities, and numerous other educational and recreational programs and services for the community.

This past year, our Elderly and Disabled Transportation program provided 1,459 rides for essential doctor appointments, physical therapy and food shopping. The program helps prevent social isolation for many older adults and is a vital link to the outside world.

