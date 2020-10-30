Trump aides are currently exploring executive actions to curb mail-in voting, including, but not limited to, “directing postal service to not deliver certain ballots to stopping local officials from counting them after Election Day." (Politico, Aug. 20)
The Trump administration has spent $20M in legal efforts to limit mail-in voting in swing states and has sued the state of Nevada. The administration has also pledged millions to "recruit 50,000 volunteers — including veterans and off-duty law enforcement officers — to directly intimidate prospective voters and challenge ballots at 'key precincts.'" (NYTimes, May 20)
Mail-in voting is indispensable for senior citizens, underserved communities and individuals who cannot vote on Election Day, especially with projections showing mail-in voting will account for 30% of ballots in November. Universal mail-in voting, in particular, is advantageous by sending every individual in the state a ballot, increasing voter turnout while curtailing voter fraud.
There is more than candidates on the ballot this November: democracy. As citizens, we must demonstrate our mental fortitude, integrity and adeptness in navigating challenges and, lastly, our willingness to categorically combat the administration’s voter suppression campaign by voting.
Slater Lawrence
Rutland
