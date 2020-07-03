I read recently that our current representatives voted against mail-in voting for the upcoming election. I think this is wrong-headed or, at the very least, short-sighted.
We are in the middle of a pandemic that’s puts us all at risk, particularly senior citizens. Vermonters, in particular, and Americans, in general, are not the cheaters others assume we are. We will vote, and we want to be safe. Our faith in this country will not let us cheat. Statistics show this to be true. Please look it up. I have always believed that people who doubt us, do so because they have considered doing it themselves.
Voting by mail is not only safe and logical, it is another example of faith in our system. Do not let the fear mongers tell you otherwise. voting should be easy - not difficult and dangerous.
Stay safe and be well.
Bob Richards
Fair Haven
The writer is a candidate for Rutland County District 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.