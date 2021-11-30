Regarding Scott Garren's Nov. 17 letter to the Herald about my voting record, the reader needs to know that Mr. Garren is a local Democrat party official and an unsuccessful Democrat candidate for statewide office. He has an agenda. I had to chuckle at his comment about me using people for my “political game.” I not only don't have a game, I'm not in the stadium. I'm one representative out there with his finger in the dike trying to hold back a tidal wave of state government expansion.
Since Mr. Garren is not my constituent, I will not go into detail here about why I voted the way I did on the bills he cites. My constituents can contact me directly if they have specific questions about my voting record. I have never hidden the fact that I am a conservative and I think my votes reflect that.
One other thing Mr. Garren tries to tie me to is the potential vote for the town of Clarendon to withdraw from the Mill River Union district. This idea came from town selectmen, not me. I was asked about it and support it due to the many issues in the Mill River district, which most of you already know about. If this measure were to pass, the families of Clarendon would have school choice, which would make many families I know very, very happy. How is school choice bad for children, Mr. Garren?
When I ran for office in 2020, I had one central message for my campaign: limit the size, scope and cost of state government. That is what I've tried to do with my votes. It is what I will continue to do with my vote. I Garren-T it!
Rep. Art Peterson
Clarendon
