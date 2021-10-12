Fifty-six years ago, President Lyndon Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act into law. This landmark legislation helped usher in a new era of democracy that strengthened voting. Sadly, it has been weakened by our federal courts and been continually attacked from the Far Right.
Today, Americans urgently need to fight a huge, concerted effort to prevent people from casting their vote and have that vote counted. Over 400 bills have been introduced in 49 states that would limit early voting, make it harder to vote by mail, impose harsh voter ID requirements, make it easier to purge voter rolls and even make it illegal to provide water to people waiting in line to vote. Clearly, the Far Right wants to make it harder for Americans to vote so it will be easier for them to win elections.
While Congress has been focused on Biden’s infrastructure package and the need to raise the debt ceiling, it’s even more urgent that our legislators protect the sacred right to vote. The John Lewis Voting Rights Act, which would do that by reestablishing and strengthening the federal review requirements from the original voting rights legislation that were gutted. This bill is crucial, specifically for preventing future, state-enacted barriers to voting from taking effect.
We need to pass the new voting rights legislation soon, in order to prevent the worst of this new wave of state laws from taking effect before the 2022 midterm elections, not to mention the turmoil they’d create for the next presidential election. Please urge your members of Congress to support the John Lewis Voting Rights Act!
Steve Gehlert
Newbury
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.