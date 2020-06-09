Vermont should implement the following safeguards statewide to ensure eligible voters may fully participate in the election this November:
Postage must be free or prepaid by the government: The Constitution bans poll taxes. Postage costs money. Election officials require our state's voters to pay postage when submitting mail-in absentee ballots, amounting to a poll tax. Because the COVID-19 pandemic has made it unrealistic for most, if not all, voters to cast ballots in-person, the state is essentially forcing voters to pay in order to participate in our democracy.
Ballots postmarked on or before Election Day must count: Presently, the state rejects all ballots received after Election Day, even if postmarked on or before Election Day. This is simply wrong and unfair to voters who have done everything right but have their ballots thrown out because of delays with the Postal Service.
Signature-matching laws need to be reformed to protect voters: In 2018, 68,000 eligible voters nationwide had their mail ballots discarded because elections officials, often with no training, and with few to any safeguards to guard against a false “mismatch,” concluded the voter’s signature on the ballot return envelope did not match the voter’s signature on file. Another 56,000 forgot to sign the ballot return envelope. Many of these voters were never informed of the rejection or given an opportunity to dispute or cure it, thereby disenfranchising them.
Thank you for your attention and consideration. To learn more, please visit https://rs.bot/docket
Emily Hawkins
Rutland
