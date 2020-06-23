Rep. William Notte wrote a very informative letter on June 18 about the bill S.348 in Legislature concerning voting by mail, and why he strongly supports it. I agree with his argument that our current circumstances revolving around the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to hamper voting. He doesn't want that to add to voter-suppression, which is actively going on in many other parts of the United States.
However, I am concerned about one sentence in his letter. “Vermonters can mail in their ballot (which comes with a stamped return envelope), drop the ballot off at their city clerk’s office, or just come out to the polls to vote on Nov. 3 as they always have.”
Have any provisions been made to keep the Voting List at the polls so current that someone cannot mail in, or hand-deliver their ballot to the clerk's office and then go straight to their polling place and vote again?
Susan Beard
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.