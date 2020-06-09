I am writing out of concern for the future of the Vermont State Colleges System. In a recent Herald article, Interim Chancellor Sophie Zdatny echoes the White Paper written by the previous chancellor defining the primary goal for the VSCS: "to prepare students for the economy of the future."
But we don't live in an economy; we live in communities. Perhaps our goal should be to empower students to create vibrant, nurturing and sustainable communities that support human growth and development. The difference between preparation and empowerment is more than semantics.
My concern is that higher education, hijacked by corporate interests, is being reduced to job training to meet "the needs of the workforce," to the exclusion of human needs and the needs of our planet. Now more than ever, it should be clear that not just trained workers but educated and empowered citizens, are essential to a functioning democracy.
I wholeheartedly agree with Interim Chancellor Zdatny's recognition "we have to change to be relevant and successful." Yes, we have an opportunity to reflect and to re-imagine what "relevance" and "success" should look like. Will the relevance of the VSCS be diminished by a misguided austerity mindset, or will VSCS claim a leading role in making "the economy the future" one that better meets the needs of Vermont, Vermonters and all human beings both living and working on this planet?
David Mook
Poultney
