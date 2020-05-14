A few things to consider while deciding whether or not to adequately fund the Vermont State Colleges System, a public good that serves all Vermonters.
Many VSCS graduates stay in Vermont to work in our schools and libraries, hospitals and community health centers, nursing homes and senior-care facilities, agriculture and food systems, hospitality and recreation, arts and entertainment, construction and manufacturing, retail and service, green energy and public utilities. Equally important, VSCS grads volunteer in our communities, serve on the boards of nonprofit organizations, and run for public office. We see their contributions in every sector of Vermont's economy and every aspect of our daily lives.
For those who say they "don't use" or don't think they benefit from the VSCS, almost daily (pre-quarantine), I meet VSCS students and grads working in retail stores and other local businesses as they also work to get, and pay for, an education. They deserve our support. Vermont's future depends on educating our homegrown young people, as well as attracting those from out of state who come here for college and then stay after graduation to live and work and raise a family.
These VSCS grads make meaningful contributions to the high quality of life we enjoy here in Vermont. The VSCS plays an essential role in the health, happiness and overall well-being of all Vermonters and needs to be generously funded.
David Mook
Poultney
