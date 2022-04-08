I was one of the many members confused about the VSECU Board's proposal and procedure in trying for a merger with NEFCU, a proposal which I oppose.
During the virtual annual meeting, I was glad to hear the Board plans to disseminate more information and to engage VSECU members transparently in the proposal, then put it to a vote of the entire membership.
I am convinced by the facts and arguments put forth by former VSECU CEO Steven Post and former board members M. Jerome Diamond and Kimberly B. Cheney, both former Vermont state attorneys general, that this merger is not in the best interests of the membership.
My lingering concern is a large enough percentage of the membership may not participate and, like what so often happens in Montpelier City elections, the proposal may pass simply because not enough participate in the vote. That is one reason why, during the annual meeting, I harped on how and what establishes a quorum for votes. If a small quorum is required to call a meeting on an important issue like merger, how do we ensure the majority needed to vote the issue in at such meeting is truly a representative percentage of our entire VSECU membership?
Let us hold VSECU management accountable for keeping us fully informed. As Post, Diamond and Cheney have stated, "VSECU was built for Vermont not for NEFCU. Let's keep our credit union and find new leadership. Reject the merger. Renew the vision."
Dot Helling
Adamant
