Regarding VSECU, I feel as if there has been a steady stream of mailings, emails, updating of website posts, not to mention all the meetings, trying to push through the proposed merger. Who's paying for all of this advocacy? Hopefully, it's not we members since we have yet to vote on the proposition.
In addition, you just published that the name "will change." To what? Vermont Credit Union? If we take Vermont out of the name, we will change our identity forever. Take a look at the new "Vermont Public." While they did leave our state in the name, the change has clearly altered listeners' ability to identify our public radio station.
Don't make the same mistake. It is stupid and unnecessary. VSECU is doing great without the merger or a name change.
Dot Helling
Adamant
