There aren’t enough positive words in the dictionary to describe the monumental contributions that Jamie Laredo has made to the Vermont Symphony Orchestra in the nearly 20 years he has been the VSO's musical director. He has transformed the orchestra from a decent orchestra for a small state into a fine orchestra on a professional level with any state orchestra in the country. His enormous reserves of unequaled talent and warm personality will be sorely missed when he finally takes a well-deserved retirement at the end of the 2020-2021 season.
And it is worthy of note in this age of our government shutting the doors on immigrants from South America that Jamie himself was born in Bolivia and immigrated to the U.S. in 1948. Can you imagine what this country would have lost out on if Jamie's family had been turned away at our borders?
Craig Tomkinson
Former member, VSO Board of Directors and VSO Trustee
Mount Holly
