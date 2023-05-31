I find myself disturbed by the article "Judge dismisses assault charge."
As I read the story, the Vermont State Police successfully stonewalled the prosecution of a trooper charged with assault by withholding documents until the last minute (and at that point, the prosecution, in fairness to the defense, should have requested a postponement).
When the attorney general criticized VSP for the delay, they answered he should allow them time for an internal investigation. Under the circumstances, the inference is VSP wanted time to erase the paper trail. The AG should be charging them with obstruction of justice, and the people of Vermont deserve a change of leadership in the VSP. Their resistance to oversight and accountability has gone on too long.
