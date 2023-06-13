VT Saves

Saving for retirement should be easy, but tens of thousands of Vermont workers lack access to a workplace retirement plan. Many of these workers are not saving a penny for retirement, and this is a major threat to Vermont’s economic future. That’s why I am so excited my new retirement initiative, VT Saves (S.135), has been signed into law by Gov. Phil Scott after unanimously passing the Legislature.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0