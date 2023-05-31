Another Memorial Day in the United States has come and gone. Some folks went to a cemetery to visit and decorate; others attended a parade or two; and yet more found ways to gather with family and friends to do whatever they do as family and friends during warm, summery weather. I'm willing to bet most of us spent at least some time thinking about those who served and died or suffered devastating wounds doing their military duty and how that fidelity to duty, honor and country affects our daily lives.
The very newspaper you're reading this in is testament to the positive results of the military members' service and sacrifice. Unlike regimes in China, Russia, North Korea or Iran, we can create, submit and consume opinions that freely contradict and chastise our governments and notable figures at all levels. As of right now, nobody is going to come and drag us off to prison for voicing our thoughts in such a public manner.
