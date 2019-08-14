The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world's largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's care, support and research. I will be joining participants of all ages in the fight against the disease at the Walk to End Alzheimer's on Sept. 7 at Main Street Park in Rutland.
According to the Alzheimer's Association, there are almost 6 million Americans living with Alzheimer's disease. In addition, more than 16 million Americans provide unpaid care for people with Alzheimer's or other dementias. Alzheimer's is a growing health crisis and currently has no cure.
I lost my mother to Alzheimer's disease in June 2013 and that September was my first Walk to End Alzheimer's in her memory. Now my sister has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's and I am walking again this year to honor her.
And while Alzheimer's disease is relentless, so are we.
I invite anyone who's interested to join me on Sept. 7. The money raised will help fund care, support and research to combat this devastating disease. Participants can join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk.
Jeannie Stimpfel
Clarendon, VT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.