We have a great weather station on our TV giving us information on the adversity of the weather here in the states. Unfortunately, there, to the best of my knowledge, is no information what is occurring on the international weather scene.
National newscasts are mostly about the dire consequences of the current administration and who else has been added to the list of candidates on the Democratic ticket. Meanwhile, the weather station and our own news stations are dramatizing our weather misfortunes with 75 or 100 million who will be affected by these weather anomalies.
I, for one, would like to see international weather and it would be a good filler since it's news to publish in a paper. We have no inkling on the impact of the weather on the rest of the planet and its inhabitants, other than the occasional blurb, again, on the TV. What weather and conditions are our enemies and allies experiencing, do they have the same horrendous conditions or is our geographical location the result of the battering nature is giving us? I am sure an article covering this would kindle a large amount of interest among your subscribers as it is currently a relatively unknown factor.
What is happening on the rest of our planet? Without knowledge, there is no impetus for action.
Walter Duda
Poultney
