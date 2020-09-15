I hope Gov. Scott will veto the Global Warming Solutions Act, which appears to be a well-intentioned but empty and impractical response to the very real problem of climate change.
Isn't this measure akin to putting oneself on a starvation diet to leave more food for the world's hungry? A needless self-sacrifice with no real impact?
Undoubtedly, we are delivering killing blows to our planet every day. Unlike prideful humanity, the planet knows what to do: simply shut down the marvelous, self-sustaining natural systems that have allowed mankind to run amok.
A global problem needs global solutions, not a bunch of Don Quixotes tilting at windmills.
Jack Crowther
Rutland
