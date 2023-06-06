We had a war on drugs … and it failed.
We had a war on counter culture … and it failed
What about a war on war?
“You’ve got to be kidding.”
“Never happen.”
Seriously, our country is the leading source of weapons for the world. One jet less, give or take a few, could fund many needed projects — like the repair of our damaged infrastructure, modernize and expand public transportation — rather than destroying lives and making profits for the military-industrial complex.
“Could happen …”
Let’s wage a war on war … without fail.
William Gay
Montpelier
