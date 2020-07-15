When a sports team chooses its name, it tries to associate the team with symbols that best include the qualities for which they strive to be recognized. It certainly does not select a symbol of something that it does not respect or considers inferior.
In the mid-1700s, when Rutland was first settled by Europeans, the wilderness was dangerous, the Native Americans, whether working alone or in concert with the French or English defending their homeland, were a constant and formidable opponent.
Those “Red Raiders” were tough, strong and worked as a team. They were unpredictable, tireless and resourceful. They were intelligent and quickly adapted to changing situations. They were respected - and feared.
Aren’t those the qualities any serious sports team wishes to project? Isn’t that a local historic image Rutland High School should be proud to commemorate?
It is remarkable that 250 years later, those warriors, who were of a different race, are still remembered and respected. Let us not abandon them and, by doing so, let them further disappear.
Alan Shelvey
Shrewsbury
