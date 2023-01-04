I see the weekend edition contained op-eds regarding the National Commission to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the United States Capitol Complex. One was saying the commission was a total waste of money and the author is affiliated with the National Federation of Republican Women, while the other argues the commission is vital, necessary, and is written by the president of a progressive, not-for-profit founded by Ralph Nader. I could have written both columns in my sleep — a total waste of space.
Stephen Finner
