There was an article in the June 18-19 Rutland Herald reporting New York City is replacing its mid-1960s R-32 subway cars with new models. The old ones are being shipped to Ohio, “where a scrap company will recycle or discard them for reprocessing.”
This seems like a terrible waste. Why couldn't those train cars be converted into decent low-cost housing for homeless people?
I should think there are communities nationwide that would welcome ready-made homes to install on land prepared for them.
Susan Beard
Rutland
