I'm paraphrasing, but a point will be made. Outside one of the businesses in downtown Rutland — you know who you are — the employees wrote a sign saying to wear a mask and if you won't be an A-- about it, it would be appreciated. Regardless if the profanity is fully written or not — you might want to change your form of address. Surely, you wouldn't want to go out of business.
Muffe Heath
Rutland
