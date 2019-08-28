I am writing in regards to the recent articles on the Rutland City water meter project. As your paper wrote a month ago, this project is going well with a few bumps along the way. I believe this is a huge understatement.
Since this company has taken over billing, my bills have been anything but accurate. I received an estimated bill last quarter. I spoke to other residents who had the same problem, which begs the question, how many were there total in the city? As I called the company with questions, I was met with no answers and a 30-minute runaround. Now, they sent out bills by mistake to who knows how many people. I've received letters saying don't pay, some saying pay now. This company Fathom appears to be unreliable.
If this, indeed, was a poor decision on the city's part which, at this point, it appears to be, will anyone be held accountable?
William Betts
Rutland
