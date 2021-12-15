We've made every argument. We've had every conversation. We've empathized with how hard change can be, especially a change of identity. We've spoken out, we've voted, we've rallied and I'm tired. We are the Rutland Ravens. Let's move forward.
This conversation continues to perpetuate harm for our community, especially our members of color. It is exhausting to hear people you respected speak ignorantly about something they will never live through. It is exhausting to be racially gaslit by people you saw at the grocery store every week, people you played lacrosse with, people you sat next to at church.
So I guess my last plea goes out to the School Board members and Mr. Cavacas. Think of the children of color in our town. Recognize the harm you are causing. Recognize the role you play in these students' lives and the impact these decisions make.
To you, this may be a part of your identity, but to children of color growing up in Rutland, it's an erasure of theirs. This continued conversation is another reminder they don't belong. It's another reminder they are different. It's another reminder there probably isn't anyone else like them here. No child should feel that way, especially in a public school, the great equalizer in our country. We are the Rutland Ravens.
Rachel Black
Santa Monica, California
