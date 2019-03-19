The contrast was telling. After the horrendous massacre of Muslims at worship in Christchurch, New Zealand, the prime minister’s first public comment was “They are us,” a statement of solidarity with her Muslim countrymen. Her second action was to look at New Zealand’s gun control laws and how to strengthen them to prevent another such tragedy.
Compare that to our president, who when asked to comment on the event, merely said it was the work of a very small group of people. This was said while he was vetoing Congress’ denial of his declaration of emergency on our southern border. The “emergency” there is of his own making, painting thousands of desperate families from those beleaguered Central American countries as criminals. It is indeed a humanitarian crisis, because our government has separated parents and children, and shown no compassion for people in trouble.
And nowhere is there any awareness on Trump’s part that his own intemperate, biased language about immigrants of color have encouraged the white nationalists to carry out these kinds of attacks. I am ashamed. I am angry. And I am concerned about the future of this country. We can do better.
Jennifer Bagley
Mendon
