I just saw this minion with what looked like a moose with masks on. Odd, but it inspired me to write the following.
I understand the concern for safety and health. However, while there are folks who are able to wear masks, there are those who are unable — or limited to do so for health reasons. I'm one of them.
I realize what I just mentioned has been addressed, but it seems like every time this lecture "Wear a mask" by strangers is mentioned, you don't know the whole story. Using myself as an example, if any stranger sees me — or anyone not wearing a mask — just trust we're doing the right thing.
Muffe Heath
Rutland
