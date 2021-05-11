I am writing as one of the many voices urging the School Board not to reverse the decision to adopt the Raven as the new school mascot.
My perspective as a librarian and educator is this: With new information, we as a society know more than we did when Native American imagery was adopted for use as sports mascots.
With the internet and social media and the expansion of media outlets of all kinds, we are now able to hear a wider range of voices, including groups of people who had been less visible in the media channels previously available to us. We are becoming more and more aware of the historical dominance of the voices and ideas of white people in this country.
Society in the United States is changing. It is becoming more diverse — that is a fact. And young people younger than the age of 16 are even more diverse than the rest of the population. It is time for us all to acknowledge these demographic changes and to grow and learn from all the voices now available to hear.
With this learning comes a realization that some practices (like using war-like Native American imagery in sports mascots) come from a history of dominance of white voices that has been unfair and insensitive to groups of people from various cultural and ethnic backgrounds. It is time to do better because we know better.
White voices and choices might have dominated in previous, limited conversations, but it is a different society now and all children deserve to feel safe and represented in their schools.
Just as we want students in our schools to learn from new information and ideas, so can our school leaders — and stop defending outdated, harmful, white-centered perspectives.
Charlotte Gerstein
Rutland Town
Fantastic letter! Leave it to a librarian to set us straight!
