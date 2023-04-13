Hospital executives make big, big salaries. Who pays them? We do.
Insurance executives make big, big salaries. Who pays them? We do.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Hospital executives make big, big salaries. Who pays them? We do.
Insurance executives make big, big salaries. Who pays them? We do.
Drug company executives make big, big salaries. Who pays them? We do.
Drug companies and insurance companies and private equity owners of health care facilities make big profits. Where does that money come from? Us.
The health care industry pays huge amounts of money to lobbyists. Where does that money come from? Us.
The health care industry contributes huge amounts of money to political candidates. Where does that money come from? Us.
Who benefits from all that money that comes from us? Them.
Whether it's premiums, taxes or the prices we pay directly, every dime these people spend on themselves and their interests comes from us.
When they say universal health care “costs too much,” what they mean is that it costs them too much. And the reason it costs them more is because it costs us less. Please remember that when the opponents of universal health care claim “we” can’t afford it.
Lee Russ
Bennington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.